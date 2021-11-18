New COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Set to Open in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill city leaders say a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic will open Saturday, November 20th at Belleview Elementary School inside the Gymnasium.

The clinic will be operated by VaxClinic and will be opened Saturdays through December from 10 AM until 2 PM.

The clinic will be offering Pfizer for ages 5 plus as well as Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

Flu shots will also be available, city leaders say.

Leaders also adding the clinic will bill insurance, and if no insurance is given, will bill the federal government.

The link to schedule appointments is https://www.vaxclinic.com/covidvaccine and click “Schedule Here” under the Saturdays heading.

The address for Belleview Elementary School is 501 Belleview Road, Rock Hill 29730.