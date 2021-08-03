Rock Hill Schools to Expand Pre-K in 2021-22 School Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Rock Hill School District has announced it is expanding its pre-K program for children.

Leaders with the district say thanks to a boost of funding from the South Carolina Department of Education, it will be able to expand capacity to offer full day services to qualifying 4 year old children for pre-K.

District leader say the expansion will add spaces for 58 four year-olds to enroll in Pre-K throughout the district.

Adding, this brings the eligible full-day spaces available up to 388 students from 330 last year.

District superintendent, Dr. Bill Cook says this allocation allows the district to not only open more spaces for additional children but it also expands the district’s geographic footprint to make programming available in more locations.

District leaders say they planned to expand the access for pre-K before the funding was available, but the funding makes the plans attainable and will more than triple current allocations to make pre-K classrooms available in 10 out of the 14 elementary schools in the district.

Those schools, which are already offering pre-K programs, will remain in their locations with registration currently open for enrollment. They include the Central Child Development Center (CCDC), Applied Technology

Center and the Montessori program at Ebenezer Avenue Elementary.

There are spaces still available for all Pre-K programs.

Parents can register their child here: https://www.rock-hill.k12.sc.us/Page/8308

Full day programs will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. five days a week.

Half day PreK programs will also still be offered at a few locations. Morning session is from 7:30 to 10 a.m. and afternoon sessions are from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.