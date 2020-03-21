Rock Hill Schools March 31 Bond Vote Postponed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill School District Three is being advised a South Carolina State Election Commission that Executive Order issued by the Office of the Governor that “any election, to include special, county, and municipal elections, scheduled to be held in this State or conducted by an agency, department, or political subdivision thereof, on or before May 1, 2020, shall be postponed and rescheduled.”

The school district’s bond referendum scheduled for March 31 has been postponed. Rock Hill Schools will provide additional information as it becomes available.