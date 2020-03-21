Lancaster County Voter Registration COVID-19 Procedures

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster County Voter Registration Office will be open and operational during the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday through March 30, 2020 for candidate filing.

Absentee Voting Requests and Voter Registration should be completed online. All other offices located in the Lancaster County Administration Building will be open for operation 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday – Friday.

View the website online at www.mylancastersc.org/COVID-19 for the most current updates.

After March 30, 2020, the Voter Registration Office will use the same hours in effect for the County Administration Building.

Voters are encouraged to utilize absentee voting by mail and access the following websites for the latest information and resources.

Election Related Coronavirus updates:

https://www.scvotes.org/coronavirus-covid-19-updates

Absentee Voting:

https://www.scvotes.org/absentee-voting

Request for Absentee Voting:

https://seam.ly/1CyQzrlW

Register to vote online:

https://www.scvotes.org/south-carolina-voter-registration-information