Rock Hill School District Names “Teacher of the Year” at Annual Pep Rally

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are just days away from the start of the school year for many districts in the Tri-County.

On this Friday, Rock Hill Schools took a moment to celebrate the teachers, faculty and staff in the District.

Hundreds of teachers, faculty and staff packing Northwestern High School for prizes, cheering and just tons of school spirit before heading back into the classroom on Monday, August 15th.

At the event several awards were given out including the Teacher of the Year that goes to Suzanne Moore.

Moore is a kindergarten teacher at Oakdale Elementary School and has been with the district since 2004.

She says although the last two years have been extremely hard, she’s enjoys building relationships and making a difference in someone’s life.

Moore also was presented with a car from Rock Hill Honda she gets to drive for the school year.

Below is the official press release about Moore:

Rock Hill Schools Announces Teacher of the Year

Rock Hill – Rock Hill Schools is excited to announce the 2022 Teacher of the Year is Suzanne Moore from Oakdale Elementary School.

Moore has been employed with the Rock Hill Schools district since 2004 at Oakdale Elementary School as a Grade 1 Teacher and a Kindergarten Teacher. Her positive impact on students and ability to implement various strategies to engage student learning are just some of the reasons why she was selected as Teacher of the Year. One of her classroom missions is to provide a nurturing and safe environment that makes every student feel valued.

“I love teaching,” Moore said. “What I love most about teaching is my students. I enjoy building relationships and making a difference in someone’s life. Teaching allows me to encourage, support, and guide my students’ learning.”

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from Lander University. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood from Winthrop University and a master’s degree in Divergent Learning from Columbia College. In addition to teaching, Moore also tutors students after work hours, volunteers at a local soup kitchen and food bank distribution centers, and participates in fundraisers for the community.

“We are honored to have Suzanne Moore representing us as our district teacher of the year,” said Superintendent Dr. Tommy Schmolze. “Her servant heart and unwavering dedication to her students are truly exemplary and serve as a model for us all. She creates magic in her classroom and has touched the hearts of all those who have been lucky enough to have her guiding their learning and shaping their futures.”

The announcement was made during the annual Rock Hill Schools Back to School Pep Rally on Friday where Moore was honored and presented with a car from Rock Hill Honda. The event is held each year to welcome new teachers, faculty, and staff back to begin the new school year.

The first day of school for Rock Hill Schools is Monday, Aug. 15. The Back to School Pep Rally serves as the kick-off celebration for the upcoming year.