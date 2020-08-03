Rock Hill Police Respond to a Shooting with a Victim

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This past Saturday, August 1st at 8:00 P.M., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting with a victim in the 800 block of South York Avenue.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a 39-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers say the victim said there were several suspects, who he didn’t know, that started shooting at him as he was going to the trash dumpster.

The victim says he was shot as he was walking.

The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Piedmont Medical Center to be treated for the non-life threatening injury.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to continue the investigation which is still ongoing.