Lancaster Police Department Investigating Second Weekend Shooting and Police Chief Makes a Statement

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This past weekend, Sunday, August 2, Lancaster Police Department Officers responded to a report of shots fired near the Miller Street and Gooch Street area.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a deceased male in front of Sycamore Run Apartments.

The incident is being investigated by the Lancaster Police Department and there is no further information at this time

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171.

Due to Lancaster’s Police Department having to respond to an increase in shooting activity, Police Chief Scott Grant, released the following statement:

“It is no secret that the City of Lancaster has experienced a sudden increase in shootings over the past few weeks. This weekend was especially deadly, with two persons losing their lives to needless violence. While there is nothing that indicates these two latest incidents are related, we will continue to investigate all possible leads and do everything within our power to bring those responsible to justice.

However, we are only one part of this equation. Our department partners with the public to solve cases. Our success is always greatly enhanced when the public arms us with the knowledge necessary to effectively investigate matters such as these. As a city, we are all in this together.

It is my most sincere hope that anyone with any knowledge or insight into either of these incidents will come forward. You can always remain anonymous if you choose, but your input might make all the difference for one of these victims and their families.”