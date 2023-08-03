Rock Hill Police looking for a man due to a shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police looking for a man in regard to a shooting taking place early this Thursday morning.

According to officials Rock Hill Police responded to a call in the 500 block of Wilson Street for a shooting with a victim at around 6:30 am on this Thursday, August 3rd.

They say that officers arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound to the thigh. Soon after EMS responded and transported the victim to Piedmont Medical Center.

The Rock Hill Police Department say through an investigation, 30-year-old Samuel Marqauvious Wilson Jr. of Rock Hill, was identified as the shooter.

Officials say officers determined Wilson went to the residence to confront the victim over a relationship which resulted in the shooting.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate Robinson.

At this time warrants for Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, and Possession of a Weapon During a Crime a Violence have been issued for Wilson.

The Rock Hill Police department warns people that if you see Wilson to call 911 immediately.