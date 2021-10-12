Rock Hill Police Investigating Attempted Sexual Assault

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault that happened on Monday, October 11th.

According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of Automall Parkway in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived they met with a female victim who said a black male attempted to rape her.

Police say the victim told them she was walking on Automall Parkway when she saw a shadow and the male suspect grabbed her and they began to fight.

According to the release from police the victim hit the suspect multiple times while he was attempting to pull her pants down. The suspect also tried to pull her into the wood line away from the roadway.

Police say the victim was able to get her firearm and started shooting at the suspect. The suspect fled running towards Celanese Road.

The victim described the male suspect with a fade, wearing light blue skinny jeans, and a dark blue hoodie with white letters.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, Forensic Services Unit, and K-9 Team responded to the scene.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident are asked to call police at (803) 329-7293.