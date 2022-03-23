Rock Hill Police Investigates Shooting on Cauthen Street in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this Wednesday March 23rd around 2 AM, Rock Hill Police found a 28 y/o victim on a front porch on Cauthen Street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities tell us the victim was involved in an altercation in the roadway and was leaving in his vehicle when he was shot. The victim sought help at a nearby residence.

On March 23, 2022, at 2:10 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a residence on Cauthen Street regarding a Shooting with a Victim.

On scene, officers located the 28-year-old victim on the front porch with a gunshot wound to his upper left chest. EMS was called to the scene later transporting the victim to Piedmont Medical Center.

Officers learned the victim was involved in an altercation in the roadway and was leaving in his vehicle when he was shot. The victim exited the vehicle and walked to the residence where police responded.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded and is continuing the investigation.