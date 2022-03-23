CN2 Today – Wednesday, March 23rd Show

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today we are learning more about the Blues and Jazz Festival coming to Rock Hill and Fort Mill this weekend!

Plus, with the spring season upon us, host Renee O’Neil visits Farmers Exchange and Wilson’s Nursery in Rock Hill to learn more about how to plant a garden and flowers this season!

The town of Fort Mill is hosting an event this weekend where you may see some dinosaurs?! CN2’s Lauarabree Monday learns more about the event and upcoming festivals to mark on your calendar in Fort Mill!