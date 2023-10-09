Rock Hill police investigate hit and run

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit and run from the weekend in Rock Hill.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers responded to Celanese Road near Riverview Road Saturday, October 7th just after 1 AM. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old male pedestrian in critical condition.

The pedestrian was transported to Piedmont Medical Center and later transferred to a Charlotte hospital.

According to police the vehicle, which is believed to be a 2006 to 2010 Dodge Charger dark in color did not stop after the accident.

Police say after investigating, the pedestrian was crossing Celanese Road outside the crosswalk when he was hit by the vehicle.

The vehicle should have damage on the front driver side headlight area.

If anyone has any information to help identify the vehicle or driver involved in this accident, they are asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803 329 7211.