Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say a man is dead after an early morning homicide.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Paces River Avenue around 12:07 AM, November 14th for gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived, officials say they entered the apartment and found a 38 year old male victim unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

After investigating officials say several juveniles were in the apartment with the victim at the time of the shooting.

Investigators learned the juveniles, ages 14,14,14, and 15 were angry about discipline that occurred earlier in the day.

The teens conspired and carried out their plan which police say resulted in the shooting death of the victim.

All four juveniles were detained at the Rock Hill Law Center.

They are all four charged with Murder and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Officials say the firearm, which was obtained illegally, was located with the help of the York County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team in a wooded area nearby.

The relationship of the teens and the victims is not being released.

The juveniles were petitioned to Family Court, and all were remanded into the custody of the Department Juvenile Justice.

The shooting is currently being investigated by the Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

Police are asking anyone with informaiton to call (803) 329-7293.