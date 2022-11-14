UPDATE: CHILDREN FOUND – 3 Children Kidnapped by Family Member, Deputies Say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Update 10:30 AM, the York County Sheriff’s Office says the children have been safely located in Rock Hill. Working on more details.

9AM

The York County Sheriff’s Office says 3 children were kidnapped around 10 AM Sunday, November 13th from a family member who did not have permission to take the children anywhere.

According to officials, the children were taken by family member Jami’la Earvin.

Officials say Earvin left in a 2012 tan Nissan Altima, SC Temp Tag IV1023V.

The direction of Earvin’s travel is unknown.

The children were taken from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive in Fort Mill.

Officials say other family members have not been able to get in contact with Earvin and noticed the car seat and change of clothes and formula for the infant were left behind.

Deputies say Earvin did live at the apartment with the children, along with other family members.

If you see the vehicle below you are asked to call 911 immediately.