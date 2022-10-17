Rock Hill Police Investigate After Shots Fired at Apartment

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police are looking for who is responsible for shooting into an apartment early Monday morning.

Police say they responded to 1362 Riverview Road around 2:40 AM Monday morning for shooting into a dwelling.

When officers arrived they met with 4 adults of the apartment who told police them woke up to numerous gunshots being fired.

Officers did find damage to the apartment walls as well as the back glass door.

17 shell casings were found during the initial investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Rock Hill Police Department.

803 329 7293.

