CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of October 10 to October 15.

 

 

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – An impressive young lady taking swim to another level. Hear her story of great wins and dramatic heats.

 

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Top Gun Veterinarian Service helps animals of all shapes and sizes. The vet has been operating out of a truck since 2019, bringing care to wherever it’s needed.

 

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Sixth Circuit Veterans Court Program aims to give a second chance to those who gave it all for our freedom.
The program allows veterans, with certain criminal charges a chance to get those charges expunged off their record if they complete the 18 week program.

 

