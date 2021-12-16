Rock Hill PD Investigate Afternoon Shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill police are investigating a shooting from Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue for a shooting with a victim around 2:37 PM.

When officers arrived they located a 43 year old victim in the back yard of a residents suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say officers helped the victim until Rock Hill Fire Department and EMS arrived. The victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center for Treatment.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, Forensic Services Unit, and K-9 Tracking Team responded to the scene to continue the investigation.