Rock Hill Man Dies of Gunshot Wound to the Chest After Argument

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Man succumbs to gunshot wound to the chest dead after shooting outside of home on Crawford Road in Rock Hill.

Officers say Michia Ajuanee Johnson, 27 of Camden produced her handgun fatally shooting the 59-year-old male victim after an argument.

Authorities charged Johnson with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Crime of Violence.

Press Release:

On December 10, 2022, at 4:54 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a residence in the 900 block of Crawford Road for a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found the 59-year-old male victim on the ground outside the home with a single gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to investigate the incident.

It was discovered the suspect, Michia Ajuanee Johnson, and the victim were arguing. The argument became physical and culminated when Johnson produced her handgun fatally shooting the victim.

Michia Ajuanee Johnson, 27 of Camden, was arrested and transported to the Rock Hill Jail. Johnson was charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Crime of Violence.