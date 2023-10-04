Rock Hill High School Security Guard charged with Sexual Battery with a Student

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the York County Sheriff’s Office 32-year-old Johnathan Anthony, a security guard for Rock Hill High School, is now under arrest after a mother reported the guard for a sex offense.

The report states the mother had reported the guard after her daughter showed her messages on Instagram from Anthony requesting the student to come to his house and model for him.

The report said Anthony stopped the student at Rock Hill High School and asked her if she knew he was the one who messaged her.

Authorities say he then asked the student not to tell anyone, which they say made the student uncomfortable.

After the deputy on the case reached out to the student, she stated there were two females she knew of that went to his residence, and one of the two had stated they engaged in sexual activities with him.

Anthony is being charged with Sexual Battery with a Student 16 to 17 years of age.

The Rock Hill School District contracts out their security guards from Allied Security. CN2 has reached out for a comment on this issue, they have yet to respond.