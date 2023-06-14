Retired deputy recognized as first black school resource officer in Palmetto state

YORK COUNTY, SC – A retired York County Sheriff’s Office detective is being recognized as the first African American School Resource Officer.

On Monday, June 12th, Amanda Carter was recognized as the first African American School Resource Officer in South Carolina by the South Carolina Association of School Resource Officers, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a conference in Myrtle Beach.

Previously in her career she was also recognized as the first female African American deputy at the YCSO when she began her career in 1997.

Later in 1998, the sheriff’s office says Carter became the School Resource Officer for Clover Junior High School. She served until 1999 when she was promoted to Detective.

This promotion also made Carter the first black female detective at the YCSO.

After nearly 24 years of service, Carter retired from the York County Sheriff’s Office in 2012. She has recently returned to work part-time at the YCSO in the sex-offender registry unit.