Clover officers praised for saving baby from locked car

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Three Clover Police officers are being recognized for their quick actions in saving a baby from a hot car.

Patrolman Adrian Luminare, Sgt. Casey Davidson, and Patrolman Brian Bruno all received Life Saving Awards at this week’s town council meeting.

This comes after officials with the Clover Police Department say the officers responded to a call where a mom said her baby was accidentally locked in a car in the hot sun.

The officers arrived on scene and quickly pried open the door with a knife and jumped in to save the baby who is okay.

This happened in early May.

Leaders with the police department saying they are proud of their officers for their service.