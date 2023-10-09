Republican Presidential Candidate talks policy at Winthrop University

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University received a visit from it’s second presidential candidate in the 2024 election cycle, thanks to Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy held a Town Hall on Monday and gave an overview of his policies to a packed-out room of Winthrop Students and supporters.

Ramaswamy focused heavily on his foreign policy. The candidate made it clear that if elected, he plans to oppose China by bringing more jobs and industry to America.

The candidate ended his town Hall by answering questions from the audience.

Ramaswamy is now headed to Spartanburg for a similar town hall event. While there, the candidate is also expected to sign paperwork officially adding his name to the presidential primary ballot in South Carolina.