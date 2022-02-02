Report: Man Threatens Driver with a Gun on Cherry Road

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Investigators say 19 y/o Derrick Long of Rock Hill has been issued warrants for Pointing and Presenting a Firearm and Unlawfully Carrying a Firearm when he threatened a driver with a gun at the Cherry Road and Heckle Blvd. intersection on Monday, February 1st.

See Below Press Release from Rock Hill Police:

On February 1, 2022 at 9:50 AM, Rock Hill Police responded to 499 South Herlong Ave, Circle K, in regards to a report of a firearm being pointed at the victim. Rock Hill Police Dispatch advised the black male suspect was in a gray Honda Accord wearing gray jogging pants and a black sweatshirt.

The victim explained he was on Cherry Road waiting to turn left onto Heckle Blvd while a gray Honda Accord was stopped at a green traffic light in front of him. The victim advised he honked his air horn attempting to get the vehicle to move. The suspect vehicle proceeded through the light but waited for the victim near the Department of Social Services Office. The victim stated once both vehicles made it to the intersection of Heckle Blvd and Main St, the suspect exited the Honda Accord and walked in front of his truck. The suspect began yelling at the victim and pulled a pistol out pointing it at him.

Officers arrived on scene at the Circle K and located the suspect vehicle. The suspect, later identified as Derrick Long, 19 of Rock Hill, was standing beside his vehicle about to pump gas. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the Long at the gas pump. Long stated he was sitting at a green traffic light on his phone when a truck driver honked at him because he was not moving for the green light. Long stated this agitated him so he jumped out of his car and began yelling and pointing at the truck driver. Long stated he never pointed a firearm. Officers asked about a firearm and Long stated the firearm was on the passenger seat. Officers looked inside the vehicle and observed a Taurus 709 Slim sitting on the passenger seat. Long was placed under arrest and transported to the Rock Hill Jail. The firearm was seized and placed into evidence.

Long was issued warrants for Pointing and Presenting a Firearm and Unlawfully Carrying a Firearm.