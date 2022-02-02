2,000 Plus Homes Coming to York, School District Talks Plans to Prepare

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York School District One superintendent says their school zone is expected to see more than 2,000 new homes as many developments are already under construction in the city and the county.

Those new homes could bring in about 900 additional students.

Almost every where you look in York you will find red dirt as new housing developments are under construction.

“Its trying to determine what will be the best course of action for us”, says Coxe.

That red dirt for York School District One superintendent, Kelly Coxe is a sign of more students coming to her schools.

“Three out of five of our elementary schools are already at or at compacity”, says Coxe.

Coxe says the district has about 5,200 hundred students and that has been the average over the last ten years. After recently conducting a demographic study as well as learning about more than 2,000 units coming to the area, she knows that number will change.

“We are looking now at redrawing lines, the possibility of new construction, what would that look like. Our board is having that conversation”, says Coxe.

Coxes says they are also exploring school impact fees.

“Our board as asked us to study impacts fees, so we are doing that right now. We’ve commissioned with a group to study that. if those numbers come back favorable and in a way that could reduce the impact to our tax payers, if that’s a way we could collect some moneys that could offset the cost that may be needed for a potential referendum one day, we will explore that”, says Coxe.

York City Manager, Seth Duncan says just within the city 1,400 residential units have been approved which is 8 developments.

He says it is a huge impact adding working with the school district is critical.

“Its to help them plan and forecast what their needs are going to be. And two its realizing our public resources and infrastructure can only go so far. So making sure everyone is at the table and knows what is going on. Although the city of York has a growth mindset, its controlled growth and a mindset that we value quality over quantity and we don’t wont to lose what makes York special”, says Duncan.

The Superintendent of York School District, Kelly Coxe says they are working to come up with a plan to handle the growth and she wants to hear the community’s response and its important to keep parents in the loop – adding they are excited about the growth but want to do it in a responsible manner.

Seth Duncan York city manager says the new homes are a mixture of townhouses and single family homes – depending on the unit – ranging in prices from the mid-200’s to some up in the 400’s.

He says city council recently installed development impact fees, to allow growth to pay for growth. that goes into effect March 7th.