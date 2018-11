The York County Coroner’s Office has its Remembrance Tree up for the 8th year in a row now. This gives anyone in the area who has lost a loved on in 2018 or previous years to stop by and place an ornament on the tree in memory of that special person. You can stop by any time during office hours Monday through Friday, 8:30 – 5 PM. The Coroner’s Office is located at 933 Heckle Blvd, Suite 103 in Rock Hill.

