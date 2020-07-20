Remembering Georgia Congressman John Lewis

(CN2 NEWS) He’s served in Congress for decades, but Georgia Congressman John Lewis is best known for being a civil rights icon.

Lewis passed away following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The 80-year-old friend of Martin Luther King Jr. joined the Freedom Riders who came through Rock Hill in the early 60’s.

Beaten and arrested multiple times Lewis was an advocate for change and a fighter for equality.

Our news partner WBTV has more on Lewis’ Rock Hill visit and what’s being done in his honor.