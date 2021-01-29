Remembering Army Veteran Killed in Home Invasion

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 82 year old Bill Mason was an Army Veteran who was beaten in his Rock hill Home near the Winthrop Coliseum on New Year’s day and later died from those injuries, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police released a sketch of a person of interest in the homicide case. Police say they’ve received numerous tips from the community since that sketch has been released.

The crime happened at Bill Mason’s home on Ferndale Drive .

Banners wave in the wind in Rock Hill in honor of 82 year old Bill Mason.

“He was like a fixture in this community”, said Ray Logan.

You could say Ray Logan knew Bill the most in their quiet neighborhood.

“Several years ago his wife passed away and at that time we became really close, started going out to lunch with him, before you know it, we were together everyday, ” Ray said.

Ray never could have imagined on New Year’s morning he’d find his friend beaten in his own home.

Ray says he called 911 and hoped Bill would recover, but sadly he passed away 2 weeks later on January 15th.

“It’s a really sad thing that someone could do this to an 82 year old veteran. He was a good man. He would’ve given the shirt off his back, because he was just like that”, Ray said.

Rock Hill Police Lieutenant and Public information officer, Michael Chavis says when officers arrived on scene they noticed Bill’s door was forced open. Chavis says Bill died as a result of his injuries from that attack. He adds they are looking for any information to solve this case.

“With our victim living alone it is hard to know exactly how the crime happened. He would have been the only person that could have given us info. Since he’s passed on its been difficult”, said Chavis.

Chavis adds that “person of interest” sketch came about after someone noticed a man around the area the day officers responded.

“I want everyone to know that this person doesn’t mean they were involved in anyway but if this person can come forward, maybe we can see what they’ve witnessed and that can keep the tips flowing in to continue this investigation”, said Chavis.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.