Queens Funeral Brings Back Memories Of A Royal Gift

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – People all over the world sadden by the news of the Queen’s passing, including 2 business owners here in York. John Leake III and his son John Leake IV have never met the queen personally, but they feel a special connection to her.

Together they are the Leake Furniture Makers of York and in 2019 they were asked by the Trump Administration to help in making a gift for Queen Elizabeth. They were sent tree branches straight from the White House grounds, that they used to create a jewelry box that housed a Tiffany and Company Brooch. The gift was then given to the queen by Trump, never to be seen again by the craftsmen.

While they’re not sure where their gift is now, they are still honored to have played a roll in the queen’s life while also creating history for the city of York. The Leake’s also assisted the Trump Administration in making gift boxes given to foreign diplomats who visited the US, but have not continued their work since President Joe Biden has been in office.