“Protecting Our Children is Top Priority,” Congressman Ralph Norman

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -The news is hard to hear, 19 children and 2 adults shot and killed at an elementary school on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

Authorities say the gunman, an 18 year-old was shot and killed by law enforcement at the school – in a community that is roughly 83 miles west of San Antonio.

Investigators say the teen used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle.

He had legally bought two rifles just days before the attack on his 18 birthday

As the outpour of support and prayers flood the country for the victims, here at home The 5th District Congressman Ralph Norman is responding to the tragedy.