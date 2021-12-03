President of Lake Wylie Chamber Celebrated

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The head of the Lake Wylie Chamber receiving the S.C. Executive of the Year Award from the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Susan Bromfield has been the President of the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce since 1991. Members of the CACCE came to celebrate her recently along with S.C. State Senator Harvey Peeler (District 14).

Other chamber leaders like York County’s Dean Faile say she helped shape him in his chamber career. Some interesting trivia, we’re told this was actually Susan’s first job since high school. After raising children and volunteering on several boards she decided to go back to work and clearly the chamber made the right choice in hiring her nearly 31 years ago! She has no plans to stop working anytime soon. She and her husband moved to Lake Wylie from California back in 1986.

Thanks to our friends with the York County Regional Chamber for sharing this video with us.