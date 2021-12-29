President Biden Signs Bill Supporting The “Two Kings Casino” Project

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – The “Catawba Nation Indian Nation Lands Act” was included in the larger National Defense Authorization Act, which was signed into law this week by President Joe Biden. The bill supports the Catawba Indian Nation’s “Two Kings Casino” project in Kings Mountain.

Catawba Chief Bill Harris calls the signing, “the final step in a decades-long fight,” to receive federal backing for the casino.

While the casino is under construction, a temporary facility is open with over 1000 video gaming machines.

There have been challenges by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to the Catawba’s claim on the land where the casino sits, making the future of the $273 million casino uncertain. But Monday’s bill signing by the President should end any disputes over who the land belongs to.

The bill was sponsored in the U.S. House of Representatives by Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and in the Senate by Lindsay Graham.

Mr. Clyburn said, “I’m pleased that my bill, the Catawba Indian Nation Lands Act, was included in the NDAA President Biden signed into law today (Tuesday). This is the first step towards rectifying the wrongs perpetuated against the Catawba Indian Nation and addressing the historical inequities they face.”

The bill was passed by an overwhelming majority of 89-10 in the Senate and 361-55 in the House.