Prayer Cancelled at AJ Football Game

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A pastor on his way to pray before a football game at Andrew Jackson High School in Lancaster County gets a call saying his services won’t be needed.

According to SC State Legislator Sandy McGarry is trying to get answers why the decision was made to cancel the prayer at the high school game.

That decision to cancel that prayer has opinions flying on social media.

McGarry believes it’s what the attendees at the AJ would want since it wasn’t something that was sanctioned by the District and was done independently of the school.

Click above for full story.