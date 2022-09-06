Hometown Hero – Tega Cay’s Jim and Hope MacBride

Tega Cay, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Jim and Hope MacBride have become pillars in the Tega Cay Community committing  themselves and their time for the betterment of the city.

They have been members of the Lion’s Club, an organizer of the Police Cadet Program and on a major voice on the Fire Department’s Volunteer Board. Both being recognized for their great work with Hope being named SC Lion of the Year and Jim has been named Tega Cay Citizen of the Year.

And, that’s why tonight we are honoring Jim and Hope MacBride as our latest CN2 Hometown Heroes.

