“Prayer Building” To be Dedicated at Chester Co. Coroner’s Office

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Sunday, June 6th a prayer building will be dedicated to the Chester County Coroner’s Office to help families who’ve lost loved ones as a place where they can collect their thoughts and have peace.

The prayer building was a dream of 17 year-old Evan Bass. Bass passed away in April 2020 after a four-wheeler ATV accident in Chester County.

Evan was the grandson of Chester County Coroner, Terry Tinker. Evan’s father, Bobby Bass, is a volunteer firefighter with Chester Fire and a Deputy Coroner.

According to officials with Richburg Fire and Rescue, Bass was in the process of designing and planning something he saw was a huge need at the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

The prayer building was also a part of his Eagle Scout Project.

Officials say Bass wanted families to have a place to collect their thoughts and a place they could have peace as they figure out their next steps.

This Sunday Bass’ dream is becoming a reality as the prayer building will be dedicated at memorial service in honor of Evan at the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

There will also be a presentation of the Spirit of the Eagle for The Bass Family.

The memorial service will be Sunday, June 6th at 4 PM at 514-B Government Drive, Chester.

The event is open to the public.