Police Honor & Memorial Service

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today, May 11th, marks the 26th Annual Police Honor and Memorial Service in Rock Hill to remember those officers who died in the line of duty in York County.

Music, memories and prayers took place at First Baptist Church of Rock Hill as law enforcement officials and the families of the fallen gathered to remember 11 officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

In the crowd, the family of Detective Mike Doty who was was killed in 2018 after responding to a domestic disturbance as well as the family of Deputy James Brent McCants who was killed in 1992 in the line of duty.

Each name was called out loud and a wreath was placed in honor of all the officers. There was also a 21 Gun Salute by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.