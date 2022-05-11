Keystone Requesting Funds From National Opioid Settlement

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Keystone Substance Abuse Services will be going in front of the York County Council this week requesting funds from the Opioid Settlement Funds.

According to the National Academy for State Health Policy states are beginning to receive lump sums of money from independent and multi-state settlement agreements with pharmaceutical companies and others involved in the distribution and sale of prescription opioids.

Here’s at look at how this process will play out from Keystone’s Executive Director Danielle Russell.

See above for full story.