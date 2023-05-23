“Poison ready to strike.” Sheriff’s Office announces “Operation Diamondback”

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Poison ready to strike, that’s how the York County Sheriff’s Office describes its new enforcement campaign.

So far this year the Sheriff’s Office has investigated close to 90 vehicle break-ins.

Investigators say they’ve had enough and want criminals to know they are coming after them with their latest initiative, Operation Diamondback.

Kevin Casey is the Sergeant over the Property Crime Division at the York County Sheriff’s Office.

He says this will be an undercover operation. The name, Diamondback coming from all of the different facets on a snake and the fact there will be multiple specialized units involved in this operation.

The purpose is to combat vehicle thefts and vehicle break ins throughout the county, but Sergeant Casey says there are certain “hot” spots they will focus on where the crimes are higher.

Not only will the operation be undercover, but it will also be live on social media, so the public can also join along.

Detectives will also be giving out calling cards to suspects and persons of interest in vehicle crimes who they make contact with, to let them know deputies know who they are.

Just follow the sheriff’s office on Facebook to see when they go live on Operation Diamond Back.