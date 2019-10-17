Playground Fun: new handicap-accessible playground coming soon to Tega Cay

Children of all walks of life will soon be hanging out at the new handicap-accessible playground in Tega Cay’s Trailhead Park.

At a recent meeting city council members voted to use Hospitality Tax money to begin construction that’s already underway.

The city is partnering with the national nonprofit All Play Together who was granted 10 thousand dollars – one of four grants from Coca-Cola.

Tega Cay leaders say they’re also borrowing the money from the Hospitality tax fund.

Coca-Cola will later reimburse the funds to go into the Tega Cay Forever Foundation for maintenance and future playground needs.

All Play Together has reached its goal of roughly 450 thousand dollars thanks to several sponsors and donors, like Coca-Cola, Ronald McDonald House, Daimler and community events.

Construction crews are removing the current playground and creating land for the new playground so kids and adults with disabilities have ample space to play, learn and explore.