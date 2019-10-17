Cold Weather Is Coming: Lancaster DOT preparing now

Winter may seem like a far way off but that’s not stopping transportation crews in Lancaster from preparing.

On this Wednesday The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s Lancaster Maintenance is working to ensure public safety in the event of a snow or ice storm.

They spent the day setting up equipment to make sure it fits and testing the trucks with different materials inside.

Crews plan to head out Thursday to conduct a dry run on on various streets, including railroads and bridges so they become familiar with the roads.

In the event of a forecasted snow storm DOT crews make brine and pre- treat the roads to keep snow from sticking.