Pilgrim’s Inn Serving Up Breakfast to Families in Need

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – More than 26,000 servings of cereal will now be heading to the homes of families in need in our community thanks to a huge donation.

Piedmont Medical Center EMS staff dropped off more than 1900 boxes of cereal to Pilgrims Inn this past Tuesday. This is part of Piedmont Medical Center with Tenet Health initiative called Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive which is to provide children and adults struggling with hunger a healthy breakfast during the summer.

Those with Pilgrims Inn say they needed breakfast items and this donation will greatly help their need. Veronica Michaelis with Piedmont EMS says the friendly competition to collect the cereal within their department makes for a good way to serve their community.

The drive took place over a week period from June 6th through the 13th.