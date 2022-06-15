CN2 Picture of the Day – Event Giving Hope to Others

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Kingdom Citizens Outreach Ministry of Heath Springs in Lancaster County is just one of the sponsors of a pop-up Mini Mall at Heath Springs Town Hall.

The event attracted 450 people giving them a chance to buy new clothes, household products and groceries.

Organizers say they wanted to help people given the current state of inflation.

