ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Warms socks are just one of the items needed in the community for those in need and the Pilgrims’ Inn is providing items for individuals to stay warm this Winter Season through its annual Giving Tree!

You can help through the Giving Tree at the Rock Hill Brewing Company in Rock Hill. The Junior Women’s Club of Rock Hill is also taking part.

Want to Help? Grab a tag off the Giving Tree and bring the item back, under the tree!

607 Aiken Ave.

Rock Hill, SC