Former Teacher Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Deputies Say

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says a former Fort Mill School District teacher has been charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Second Degree.

Deputies tell say Timothy Gano Smith, 50, of Tega Cay turned himself in to the York County Sheriff’s Department yesterday, December 13th to face charges.

Officers say they began investigating Smith in July 2022.

According to the warrant Smith allegedly uploaded a sexually explicit file of a female child undressing. According to the warrant the google account belongs to Smith nd the account was accessed at Smith’s home in Tega Cay.

Officials says Smith is charged with one county of sexual exploitation of a minor, 2nd degree.

Leaders say they do not have any indication that there are live local victims, but they also can’t rule them out. At this point they do not know where the alleged victims are from.

Smith was a 7th grade teacher at Gold Hill Middle School.

The Fort Mill School District released the following statement:

“The district was previously made aware of an investigation by law enforcement involving an employee that was unrelated to the district. Shortly after learning of the investigation, the individual’s employment with the district was terminated. Questions regarding the investigation, arrest or charges filed should be directed to law enforcement. The district cannot comment any further at this time.”