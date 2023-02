ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center is calling all Emergency Department Registered Nurses to stop by for a cup of coffee and meet with the hospital’s ED leaders to learn about career opportunities.

The event will be at Knowledge Perk in Rock Hill on Tuesday, February 21st. You can expect on the spot interviews, potential offers, plus sign on bonuses up to 20 thousand dollars for select positions.