Piedmont Medical Center EMS Worker Diagnosed With COVID-19 Now Released

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Employees from Piedmont Medical Center and the community helped celebrate the release of one of their own, an EMS worker, who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

63-year-old Pearl Lemieux has worked for Piedmont Medical Center for the last 12 years and has been a patient at the hospital for the last 24 days. Pearl was on a ventilator for 14 of those days.

After being discharged from Piedmont Medical, Pearl spent a little over a week at Encompass before her much anticipated release on this Thursday.

Crowds cheered Pearl on as she walked to her car she says she’s forever grateful for the support shown to her through this difficult time.

“It makes me emotional to think about so much love and support around me and that’s the first thing I want to make sure y’all know I love and appreciate all of you for it,” says Pearl.

Pearl says COVID-19 is “no joke” and its something we should all be taking very seriously.