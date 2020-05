ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Rock Hill Theater joining anchor Laurabree Monday on CN2 Today. The theater has been effected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Having to cancel two shows, “100 Lunches” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

The theater says they are still finding way to keep the community entertained.

They say they will be trying to convert some of their plays to radio plays and other performances will be smaller productions.