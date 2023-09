Strides of Strength Therapeutic Services in Chester County is holding a barbecue fundraiser tomorrow Saturday, September 23rd at The Bins at Gaston Farm Road in Richburg from 6:30PM to 10:30PM.

Strides of Strength uses horses to help children and adults with mental, physical, emotional, and functional disabilities.

