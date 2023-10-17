“Pepper X” brings the heat after being named the Worlds Hottest Pepper

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For spice enthusiasts around the world, it’s time to get excited as a new pepper was recently named the hottest pepper in the world by Guinness World Records.

It’s called “Pepper X” and is from the same company that brought us the Carolina Reaper, The Pucker Butt Pepper Company out of Fort Mill.

Join CN2’s Ryan Folz as he dives into the intense world of Pepper X to learn how this pepper is sure to leave a mark.

If you are unable to visit the Pucker Butt store in Fort Mill you can still get in on the “Pepper X” action by visiting their website www.puckerbuttpeppercompany.com.

Previous articleStewart Law Game of the Week 9 – Nation Ford @ Rock Hill
Next articleCN2 Newscast – Salvation Army Ring-a-thon, Rock Hill election, & Big South media day

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR