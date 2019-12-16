Part 1: Crime Stoppers Of York County, How To Avoid Being A Victim

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — With the holiday season keeping us busy, it’s easy to become distracted and let down our guard.

CN2 is partnering with CrimeStoppers of York County and law enforcement agencies as part of a series called how to avoid being a victim.

CN2’s Lucas McFadden is speaking with many law enforcement agencies in York County and the Sheriff’s Office is sharing some video – in a fun way to help get the message across, but the crimes are nothing to laugh at.

In the video above, we begin our series outside the new Tega Cay Police Department where we’ll first hear from the board chair of CrimeStoppers of York County – Cindy Downing.