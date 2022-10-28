Paid Parental Leave for Rock Hill Schools

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Paid Parental Leave for Employees – The announcement made on social media will impact 2,400employees in the Rock Hill Schools.

The pilot program was approved by the Board of Trustees and it will provide new mothers six weeks paid leave and the co-parent with two weeks paid leave.

The Program includes adoption, fostering, childbirth. Prior to this program – district employees would have to burn all of their sick time, but district employees say they were sick of doing that and asked for change.

Ex. Dir. of Communications / Marketing Rock Hill Schools Lindsay Machak said, “During COVID we were able to ask some really hard questions of our employees… and asking tough questions you get good answers and this was an employee generated request we had to make happen.”

The Rock Hill School District says another factor it considered when making this decision comes after the state started to talk about paid parental leave and school officials say they thought this was a good time to do the same.

At the end of the pilot program the district says it will review the response to see if they will move forward with it for another year.